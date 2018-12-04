Abu Dhabi Cricket hosts New Zealand’s Rugby 7s Champions for training camp

Alongside their rigorous training schedule, the teams has hosted an open training session on the Zayed Cricket Stadium pitch that was attended by 500 children aged between 5 – 19 years. The aspiring rugby stars trained with the All Black 7s and the All Black Fern 7s legends, and also got the chance to see what a Black Ferns training session looks like as the ladies hosted an exciting demonstration.

During their stay, the teams managed to steal some down time to tour the city of Abu Dhabi, visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque as well as Yas Marina Circuit for the incredible Formula One Etihad Air-ways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Acting CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket, Matt Boucher, said, "It was brilliant to see these world-class athletes training here at Abu Dhabi Cricket. Since Abu Dhabi Sports Council took over last year we’ve made it clear of our intentions to not just be a cricket facility, but a renowned multisport facility able to host both the world’s best professional teams and thousands of community players on a weekly basis. Hosting both New Zealand 7s teams is another huge stride in the correct direction and our gratitude to all the players for taking time out of their schedule to host such a successful community session."