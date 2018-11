The two-day meeting was attended by around 1,400 delegates, representing the 206 national committees, as well as the International Olympic Committee, IOC, international sports organisations and organising committees of the Olympic Games.

The UAE's delegation to general assembly was headed by Tilal Al Shingheeti, Acting Secretary-General of the UNOC.

In his speech at the opening session, Thomas Bach, President of the IOC, highlighted the close cooperation with the ANOC.