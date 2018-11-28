Omar Al Fadhli wins gold for UAE at Jiu-Jitsu World Championships in Sweden

Starting his tournament against Canadian Denis Beenen, Al Fadhli went on to defeat his Polish opponent Wojciech Gryz in the next round before winning his third and final match against Nurzhan Seiduali from Kazakhstan.

Omar Al Fadhli commented, "It’s great to achieve victory on behalf of the UAE here in Sweden. I am glad to have successfully taken this challenge on. Winning this championship has been one of my toughest challenges this season."

Al Fadhli added, "The matches were tough, and the participating athletes were very experienced and fit, but I managed to secure victory and this gold is a monumental effort, particularly in my final match against Nurzhan Seiduali."

He said, "I dedicate this gold medal to my country, to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and to my family who encouraged and supported me since my first days in Jiu-Jitsu. My teammates and I will continue to work hard and participate in more world championships as representatives of the national team; and we will continue to strive for more victories, and to win more gold medals in an effort to continue the UAE’s great success in the sport of Jiu-Jitsu."