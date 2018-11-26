Al Fadli wins gold medal at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

The championship concluded on Sunday in the Swedish city of Malmö and was organised by the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, in coordination with the Swedish Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

Al Fadli was awarded the gold medal after winning three crucial matches against Dennis Benin from Canada, Wijikitch Grez from Poland, and Nourzan Siduali from Kazakhstan.

Al Fadli expressed his happiness at his victory, and in raising the country’s stature, while pointing out that the competitions were difficult and the participating competitors have considerable expertise.

He dedicated his victory to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and also to his family, who encouraged him to practice jiu-jitsu, while affirming that he and his colleagues in the national team have the perseverance and determination to work hard, participate in more international championships, achieve victories, and raise the UAE’s stature in a variety of events.