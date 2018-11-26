Lewis Hamilton wins 10th edition of Formula 1 2018 Etihad Airways AD Grand Prix

In a thrilling race that started with an-all Mercedes front row, Hamilton battled hard for the win, keeping the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel and the Red Bull of Max Verstappen at bay in the closing laps as the sun set on Yas Marina Circuit, the 10th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the 2018 season.

During the biggest Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend to date that earlier saw the F2 and GP3 seasons end with George Russell and Anthoine Hubert being crowned champions in the respective support series on Saturday, the F1 2018 season finale saw Mercedes yet again finish on top going into the winter break – their fifth victory in 10 years at the Circuit.

Waving to his fans from the top step of the podium, Hamilton was in great spirits as he closed the calendar in Abu Dhabi on a high note.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sport Council, crowned Hamilton as winner of the10th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the 2018 season and congratulate him on his well-deserved win.

He extended greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, on the success of the event, which coincided with the 'Year of Zayed'.