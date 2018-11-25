Shaheed Jiu-Jitsu Championship concludes in Abu Dhabi

More than 3,000 male and female players participated in the competition which was more about solidarity with martyrs' families than winning medals for those who competed in the championship.

Attending the finales were Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Director of The Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; and Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and a number of top officials attended the competitions over the past two days and acclaimed the neat organisation.