World Taekwondo Grand-Prix Final launched in Fujairah

Fujairah Martial Arts Club, FMAC, has organised the World Taekwondo's end-of-season events: The World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final, the World Taekwondo Team Championships and 2018 World Taekwondo Gala Awards are all taking place, back-to-back, in Fujairah from 22nd to 25th November. It will be the first time any of these events have been held in the Middle East. The 2016 events took place in Baku, Azerbaijan, while last year’s events were hosted by Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Among the VIPs in attendance in the evening was Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah. The opening ceremony started with a sound and light show playing over a massive LED screen that showcased both Fujairah, "The city of sea and mountains" and scenes of taekwondo action.