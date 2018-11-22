SSC concludes "Executive Management and Commercial Football" course

His Excellency Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary General of the Sharjah Sports Council, pointed out the importance of such courses, which are a translation of the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the supporting of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Executive Council and the keen follow-up of Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council (SSC).

He added that he hopes that the course will achieve its objectives and vision to further improve the administrative work in clubs. Such programs represent a lot in the field of executive and commercial management of football and how to plan and invest in professional clubs.