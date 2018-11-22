Supreme committee formed to support UAE national football team in Asian Finals Cup

The committee will be chaired by Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the General Sports Authority, and will include Eng. Marwan bin Gheleita, Chairman of the UAE Football Federation, and Mohammed bin Thaaloub Al Daraei, Deputy Chairman.

The committee will supervise the national football team and provide it with the necessary support, as it prepares for the Asian Cup Finals, which will be held in the UAE in 2019.

The committee aims to ensure the success of the team in the cup.

A national team executive committee was also formed, which will be chaired by Abdullah Nasser Al Junaibi, Vice President of the UAE Football Federation, and will include federation board members Hisham Al Zarouni, Rashid Al Zaabi, Hassan Abdul Wahab, as well as Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Federation, and Dr. Hassan Suhail, Abdul Hamid Al Mustaqi and Abdullah Ali Al Shamsi, who are members of the "Teams and Technical Affairs Committee" of the federation.

The national team will play in Group A of the cup against Bahrain, India and Thailand. Its first match will be against Bahrain on 5th January at the Zayed Sports City Stadium, followed by India on 10th January at the same stadium, and Thailand on 14th January at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.