UAE to participate in Jiu-Jitsu World Championships in Sweden

Asian Games gold medallist Faisal Al Ketbi and Abdullah Al Qubaisi will be vying for top honours along with the 11-member squad who also includes Omar Al Fadhli, who won a silver medal in Jakarta.

Other players in squad include Obaid Al Noaimi, Zayed Al Mansouri and Khalifa Nassrati, Abdullah Al Junaibi and Saeed Bin Fahad, Mohammad Al Qubaisi and Saud Al Hammadi, and Mohammad Al Amro.

"The participation is aimed at adding more accolades to the track record of achievements made by our champions across various global competitions," said Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, deputy technical director at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, noting that the Jiu-Jitsu World Championships in Sweden are among the world's most notable challenges.