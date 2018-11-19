Team Abu Dhabi wins UIM F1H2O Grand Prix of India

The team received the greetings of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club, who hailed the achievement as yet another feather added to the team's cap across various world competitions.

With two races to go, Shaun Torrente leads the championship standings on 72 points. The next and penultimate round of the season is the Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi in the UAE in December.

"I made two great starts and it was all about managing the race. For me it’s about winning the championship not just races. The goal is to be in this position after Sharjah. Our home race is next so we hope we can keep it going," Torrente commented on the victory.