Prominent social influencers will voice SSFA message

SSFA encourages Emirati families to adopt healthy lifestyles through sports, and foster a sense of loyalty and community spirit. The award also seeks to strengthen national cohesion by recognising locals’ achievements in sports, encourage younger generations to take up sports and athletics professionally.

The stellar line up of ambassadors includes former UAE football star, Muhsin Musabah, who will take the lead in promoting the importance of participating in the SSFA Sporting Family category. The Family of Sports Heroes category, will be promoted by ambassadors, Salha Al Basti, founder of a women-only running club in 2015; CrossFit athlete Sheikha Sheikha bint Faisal Al Qasimi; and the director of fitness development at Zabeel Women's Club, Abeer Al Khaja.

Emirati Paralympic champion, Mohammed Qayed Al Hammadi, will take lead in the Hero/Heroine with Disability category to inspire sports champions with disabilities to share their success stories through SSFA. Promoting the Family Participation in Community and Health Sports category will be popular local influencer and a human rights volunteer, Munther Al-Muzaki Al Shamsi, who is also the ambassador of the Emirates Foundation for Youth. He will be joined by Mohammed Al Mannai, Presenter at Dubai Media Incorporated; and renowned poet Safia Al Shehhi.

Members of the Ambassadors Programme were announced in a meeting between the SSFA Board of Trustees and a group of Emirati social influencers at the Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation (SWSF). During the meeting, the board highlighted the agenda of the programme, which will include workshops and promotional campaigns in all seven emirates to raise awareness and encourage wider participation.

His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of SSFA’s Board of Trustees and Secretary General of the Sharjah Sports Council, said: “This year, we celebrate not just winners, but their friends, family, and everyone else who supported them. The dedication our local sportspersons and their supporters have shown mirrors their patriotism, and is source of pride for this country. Their achievements have led to the UAE flag being held high in regional and international venues, and deserves a big celebration.”

“We welcome our citizens across the country who have established themselves in sports and athletics competitions at local, regional and international levels to come share their victories with us and inspire their brothers and sisters,” His Excellency added.

Held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) and Chairperson of the SSFA, the second edition will be held under the banner, ‘Behind Every Champion is a Legend’. Through the slogan, the edition seeks to highlight the important role played by families, friends, communities and fans as vital enablers of a sportsperson’s victories.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of SSFA’s Board of Trustees and Secretary General of the Sharjah Sports Council; Her Excellency Nada Askar Al Naqbi, SSFA Board of Trustees Secretary General; Khawla Al Serkal, Head of Marketing and Events Committee; Dr. Salah Taher, Head of SSFA’s Technical and Arbitrarily Committee; and Dr. Mohamed Abdul Azim, Deputy Head of the Technical and Arbitration Committee.

Founded in 2014, SSFA exemplifies Sharjah’s dedication to leveraging people’s health and safety. It aims to encourage Emirati families to adopt healthy lifestyles through sports, foster a sense of loyalty and belonging of athletes, enhance their national identity. SSFA also seeks to stimulate families to support talented members and encourage them to participate in sports clubs, institutions and national sports teams (leagues). The award thrives to strengthen the relationship between families and sports institutions to further the accomplishments in sports and harness participants’ expertise in inspiring other families.