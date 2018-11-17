Al Hamriyah Municipality launches awareness campaign for jet-ski users

Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah Municipality said that the Jet Ski racing is one of the recreational facilities that should be approached with caution, adding that the Municipality will continue its efforts to launch further awareness campaigns to promote safety measures among cyclists.

Director of the Municipality’s Legal Department, Ammar Ali Al Muhairi, said that the Inspections and Monitoring Department at the Municipality has carried out several activities, including the manuals that may help to raise safety awareness.