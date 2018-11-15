Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with Education committee at SCC

The meeting reviewed the Sharjah Sports Council's plan and its commitment to spreading awareness of sports, culture and society, and the formation of sports leadership and the participation of the community and its bodies, institutions, members and communicate with various media to consolidate the national identity of the UAE.

The Council reviewed the most important social and cultural initiatives and activities carried out by the Council, as well as a detailed explanation of the promulgation of the law governing the sports movement and the preparation of several regulations, and policies governing the various financial and administrative affairs in clubs.