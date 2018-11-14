SSC informs the clubs’ coordinators on its missions

At the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency Al Mazami welcomed the attendees, and highlighting that the council is cooperating with a various clubs to achieve its strategic plan based on the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the intensive follow-up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), and Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council, to encourage the development of the sports sector’s comprehensive strategies in the Emirate of Sharjah.

On the other hand, Dr. Abdullah Abdulrahman discussed the role of the committee and its strategic plan, which reflects the mission of the committee in spreading the culture of strategic planning across the clubs and the institutions of the Emirate.