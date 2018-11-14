UAE national team participates in Jiu-Jitsu World Championships in Sweden

The camp, which has been held for one month at Mubadala Arena, seeks to enhance the athletes’ physical and psychological capabilities, crystalising their professional skills, and providing them with the necessary techniques to face their international opponents at the Championships.

The athletes participating in the Championships are Omar Al Fadhli, who won a silver medal in Asiad, and Obaid Al Noaimi in the 56 kg category, Zayed Al Mansouri and Khalifa Nasrati in the 62 kg category, Abdulla Al Jonaibi and Saeed bin Fahed in the 69 kg category, Mohammed Al Qubaisi and Saud Al Hamadi in the 77 kg category, Mohammed Al Amro in the 85 kg category, Faysal Al Kotbi and Abdulla Al Kobaisi in the 94 kg category.

The technical delegation accompanying the team to Sweden is headed by Abdulla Salem Al Zaabi, Deputy Technical Director at the UAEJJF, Abdulla Hajji Al Shamesi, the team’s director, along with referees Obaid Al Kaabi and Ibrahim and Hosni, coaches Ramon Lemos and Helder Medeiros, and team physician Dennis Osbi.

Coach Ramon Lemos said that the boot camp was progressing exceptionally and according to plan, while keeping up with the necessary training and nutritional programmes.

Lemos added, "The effect of the camp on the athletes’ performance level and their physical and psychological readiness for the upcoming World Championships in Sweden is obvious. Our goal is to win gold medals and secure places on the winners’ podium proudly. This is what we work towards daily with athletes by developing their physical capabilities and training them in new and innovative techniques that will guarantee their success."