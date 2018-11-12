Sharjah Sports Club for Group Games organises a workshop

  • Monday 12, November 2018 in 12:43 PM
Sharjah 24: As part of its efforts to develop human cadres, the management of the group games at the Sharjah Sports Club has organised a workshop about the various techniques for dealing with the various age groups.
The workshop aims to develop the skills of the professional trainers and administrators, training them on how to deal with the various age groups, in order to prepare an outstanding generation that help to achieve the club's strategic goals and future objectives.
 
The lecture targets several trainers and administrators of the football teams, individual and group games in the club, as well as some parents. 
During the workshop, His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council, has praised the Club’s initiatives to organise such lectures and educational seminars for the Club’s cadres.
 
The workshop was attended by a number of dignitaries and sports experts.  