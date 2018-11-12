Sharjah Sports Club for Group Games organises a workshop

The workshop aims to develop the skills of the professional trainers and administrators, training them on how to deal with the various age groups, in order to prepare an outstanding generation that help to achieve the club's strategic goals and future objectives.

The lecture targets several trainers and administrators of the football teams, individual and group games in the club, as well as some parents.

During the workshop, His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council, has praised the Club’s initiatives to organise such lectures and educational seminars for the Club’s cadres.

The workshop was attended by a number of dignitaries and sports experts.