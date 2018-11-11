UAE Football Association provides full supports to SWSF

Her Excellency Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation, held a successful meeting with a delegation from UAE Football Association that was represented by Amal Abu Shallakh, member of the Board of Directors UAE Football Association, and Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of UAE Football Association.

The meeting concluded with a number of recommendation from the wife of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation, about proclaiming gymnasium football in the SWSF’s clubs.

Mohammed Al Dhaheri, stressed that the Football Association will harness the technical capabilities that are needed by Sharjah Ladies Club through organising training courses and football festivals.