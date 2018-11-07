First round of ‘Vice President Cup’ to kick-off this Saturday in AD

  • Wednesday 07, November 2018 in 12:48 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Jiu-Jitsu fans in the UAE are gearing up for the launch of the new Vice President’s Cup championship this weekend. The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) has completed preparations for the inaugural edition of the Championship with the first round getting underway on 10th November at Al Jazira Sports and Cultural Club in Abu Dhabi.
The Vice President’s Cup Championship holds a special importance, as the cup is considered one of two national championships, allowing UAE sports club to compete to win one of the most coveted national titles; after the President’s Cup Championship.
 
This Championship will adopt a new technical system (open belt and weight-based) in three categories; male adults, youth U21’s, juniors U15’s, U16’s, and U17’s.
 
The Championship will feature similar rules to international championships; such as the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be held soon in Sweden. This will allow the players to become acquainted with the techniques implemented in international fights, and build their stamina to compete for international titles in future.
 
The UAEJJF previously adopted an awards system, which rewarded the top three clubs with a financial prize, based on the total points scored in the three rounds of the Championship.
 
The Federation designed a special cup for the championship, representing its importance. The cup will be presented to the winning team after the final round is held in Dubai.
 
The first round of the Vice President’s Cup will be followed by two further rounds. The Federation will organise the second round in Fujairah in January 2019, and the third round of the Championship will be held in Dubai in next March.