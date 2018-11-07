First round of ‘Vice President Cup’ to kick-off this Saturday in AD

The Vice President’s Cup Championship holds a special importance, as the cup is considered one of two national championships, allowing UAE sports club to compete to win one of the most coveted national titles; after the President’s Cup Championship.

This Championship will adopt a new technical system (open belt and weight-based) in three categories; male adults, youth U21’s, juniors U15’s, U16’s, and U17’s.

The Championship will feature similar rules to international championships; such as the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be held soon in Sweden. This will allow the players to become acquainted with the techniques implemented in international fights, and build their stamina to compete for international titles in future.

The UAEJJF previously adopted an awards system, which rewarded the top three clubs with a financial prize, based on the total points scored in the three rounds of the Championship.

The Federation designed a special cup for the championship, representing its importance. The cup will be presented to the winning team after the final round is held in Dubai.

The first round of the Vice President’s Cup will be followed by two further rounds. The Federation will organise the second round in Fujairah in January 2019, and the third round of the Championship will be held in Dubai in next March.