Two workshops provide a better understanding of the SSFA

SSFA is organised by the Sharjah Sports Council (SSC), and held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) and Chairperson of the Sharjah Sports Family Award.

The workshops, attended by more than 100 Emirati female and male athletes representing a variety of teams and clubs.

The activities form part of the SSFA strategy to enhance cooperation between different UAE sports institutions, clubs, councils and entities, expand people’s awareness and increase participation.

Al Hazami emphasised the importance of fostering a sense of belonging and comradery among young athletes by awarding efforts, which is in line with Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi’s commitment to encouraging talents in all fields and encourage a community spirit among individuals and families.

He also noted that the award encourages a healthy lifestyle in society through the promotion of sports, and furthers contributions of other family-centric and sporting entities in the UAE that are dedicated to honing Emirati families’ skills in an array of fields.

Her Excellency Nada Askar Al Naqbi said that SSFA plays a unique role in celebrating achievements in sports in the Emirati community, and creates local examples for the community. “Imagine you see your neighbour being awarded a prestigious recognition that has been launched under Sharjah’s royal family, wouldn’t you be inspired to do the same, Sports also has a binding effect on the community. Through SSFA, we are building stronger bonds between family members and among fellow Emiratis.”

She also noted that SSFA is looking into ways to further develop this award by bringing in expertise of local sport clubs to make the award more relevant, especially to young athletes, as well as heighten its status on both regional and international levels.

During the workshops, Dr Abdul Azim, highlighted that all entries for both SSFA’s individual and collective and collective categories must have been recognised for their achievements by official competitions organised locally, regionally or internationally. He also offered a detail explanation on the registrations procedure. Competition winners will be announced in February next year, he said.

The workshop held at the Sharjah Cultural and Chess Club saw the participation of Sheikh Saud Abdulaziz Al Mualla, Chairman of the Sharjah Cultural and Chess Club, Rajai Naaman Al Sousi, director of the Sharjah Chess Club, Yacoub Yussef Barakat, Public Relations Officer and coach, Suhaib Al Okla.

Meanwhile, the workshop in Al Dhaid Sports and Cultural Club was attended by HE Salim Mohammed Bin Huaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of Al Dhaid Club and Ing, Dr. Hamoud Khalaf Salem, Director of Al-Dhaid Club and Obaid Matar bin Ali bin Gharir Al Ketbi, Member of the municipal Council of Dhaid.