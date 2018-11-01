‘Al Dhaid Club’ celebrates UAE Flag Day

The ceremony was presented by Salim Mohammed bin Huaiden, Chairman of Al Dhaid Sports and Cultural Club, a number of directors, and members of the club.

Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club, extended their warmest congratulations and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and Rulers of the Emirates.

The ceremony coincides with the UAE’s celebration of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s accession, which reflected the feelings of unity and peace among the people of the UAE, strengthens the sense of belonging to the homeland, strengthens image of the UAE.