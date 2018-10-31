Over 100 Special Olympics delegations visit UAE ahead of World Games

Heads of delegation from countries across the MENA region including the UAE, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman and Morocco were in attendance alongside representatives from China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Great Britain, USA, Canada and Zimbabwe, amongst others.

The three-day seminar kicked off on Monday and featured briefings on Emirati culture and hospitality. Over 100 participants were given an overview of the upcoming World Games the Host Town Programme, due to take place from 14th – 21st March, 2019.

The programme is a special olympics international initiative that pairs delegations with local families to allow them to experience local culture ahead of the Games, details and tours of some of the venues the Games will be held in.

Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Managing Director at Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, said, "It has been an inspiring and insightful experience to meet over 100 of the heads of delegations due to participate in the World Games. As the UAE prepares to host the most unified Games in the history of Special Olympics, the LOC is committed to ensuring that every single delegation due to participate in the Games is thoroughly prepared and properly welcomed to the UAE.

Participants will be provided with key information on programmes such as Healthy Athletes, the world’s biggest health programme for people with intellectual disabilities, which offers every single athlete participating in the Games free health screenings, and venue tours of seven of the Games venues.

Over 7,500 athletes from more than 176 nations are gearing up to participate in the event.