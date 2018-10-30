SSC’s strategy Committee assigns tasks and responsibilities to its members

During the meeting, the attendees discussed various issues, including the Council’s work mechanism and the organisational structure, stressing on the Council’s vision to spread the strategic culture.

His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council (SSC), has lauded the establishment of strategy Committee of the Sharjah Sports Council, which comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah , and the intensive follow-up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), and Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council, to encourage the development of the sports sector’s comprehensive strategies in the Emirate of Sharjah.