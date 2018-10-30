UAE Embassy promotes Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019

"Abu Dhabi hosting of the international event conveys a message of solidarity, a value which features high in UAE Vision 2021," said the ambassador during the ceremony which was hosted at Islamabad Serena Hotel in the presence of a number of officials, diplomats, businessmen and sportsmen.

"Thanks to its cultural diversity, workplace diversity and hospitality, Abu Dhabi emerges as an ideal destination for the Special Olympics World Games," added the ambassador, highlighting the emirate's strategic location and modern infrastructure facilities that have qualified the UAE capital to host the international event where representatives of 170 countries will participate.

The ambassador hailed the efforts being made by the Pakistani team participating in the games, expressing his strong belief that the UAE will be an ideal platform for hosting the event.