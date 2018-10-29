NOC appoints Issa Hilal Al Hazami as a member of the Board of Directors

On this occasion, His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami expressed his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the NOC and members of the Board of Directors, for joining the Committee. He stressed that it is an honuor to serve the country in general and sports in particular.

His Excellency stressed the Committee's efforts to mobilize all ideas to serve the sport in the country under the vision of the National Olympic Committee for one goal and translate the vision of leadership in all sectors involved.