Sharjah maintains at top in the seventh round of Arabian Gulf League

Sharjah maintained their unbeaten streak and retained their top spot with 17 points, while Al Ain moved up to second place, swapping places with Al Jazira who now sit third on 15 points. Al Wahda and Shabab Al Ahli retained their fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

While Fujairah moved to sixth place on 11 points, one above Kalba who slipped to seventh spot, while Al Dhafra are now eighth on nine points. Bani Yas, Al Wasl, Al Nasr and Ajman are all tied on seven points, occupying the nine-through-12 spots.

Sharjah got a total of 22 goals were scored in matchweek 7 with an average of 3.1 goals per match.

Brazilian forward Welliton Soares maintained his place at the top of goalscoring charts with eight goals after scoring for Sharjah against Bani Yas.

Sharjah and Al Ain boast the best defensive records in the league, as they conceded seven goals each so far. Meanwhile, Emirates Club have the worst record.

Fourth-placed Al Wahda hold the best attacking record, while Dibba and Ajman have the worst offensive records.