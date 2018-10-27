SSDSC opens first training centre at Al Nouf Park

Building on the initiative, SSDSC has organised a ceremony under the patronage of Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council in the presence of Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council; Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Women Sports Foundation (SWSF); Ahmed Al Owais, chairman of SSDSC; Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Vice Chairman of SSDSC; board members of SSDSC; Saeed Al Ajel from Sharjah Sports Council; and a host of invitees.

In his speech at the opening ceremony, Ahmed Al Owais said that the project comes as a result of building partnerships with the community institutions before he, along with Issa Hilal and Nada Askar, honoured winners of medals in Union Cup Championship – Zayed Year Cup 2018/2019 as well as those who were born in 2001, 2002 and 2003 and others on the list.

Following the honouring ceremony, Issa Hilal, Nada Askar, Ahmed Al Owais and Ahmed Al Jarwan cut the tape announcing the opening of the training centre at Al Nouf Park and toured the various parts of the park.