Players to compete for gold at Al Ain International Jiu-Jitsu Championship

First day matches will be dedicated to the NoGi male category and will start at 2 p.m., while day two will feature both male and female Gi competitions, from 11 a.m.. The international participation in this edition highlights the success of previous championships, by attracting a range of nationalities and belt categories to participate under the supervision of international referees.

The championship is one of the biggest local events on the 2018-19 season calendar. This weekend will see a selection of renowned international athletes compete, including Danilo Barbosa Moreira and Ricardo Evangelista both from Brazil, as well as Jordan’s Basel Fanous. It is also designed to develop the skills of the Emirati teams and provide them with a chance to practice the techniques needed for upcoming international championships.

Commenting on the championship, Mohammed bin Dalmouk Al Dhaheri, UAEJJF Board Member, said, "We are happy to see such widespread participation in this weekend’s championship, as one of the most important championships in the global jiu-jitsu annual calendar. This highlights the increased interest in jiu-jitsu, from both players and spectators."