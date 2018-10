Jumaa Al Shamsi congratulated Al Hamriyah Club on this achievement and keenness to continue the policy of the Club, which was drawn up by the late Sheikh Obaid Al Shamsi, former Chairman of the Board.

Al Shamsi also thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah for his generous and continuous support.

At the end of the ceremony, Al Shamsi honoured everyone who participated in the success of the Programme.