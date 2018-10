Marcus Berg from Al Ain team scored a goal in the 33rd minute, and Leonardo Pereira from Al Jazira team scored in the 85th minute, where the two teams tied. And at 90th minute Yaqoub Al Hosani scored the second goal.

Al Jazira has 14 points leading the way in the top with Sharjah, while Al Ain has dropped to the third place with 13 points.