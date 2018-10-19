Al Hamriya Club organises beach sports event for Al Qasimia University students

The sport programme aims to spread the concepts of sport as a life style and create an atmosphere of fun for students to practice the best water sports on Al Hamriya Beach and enjoy a time of excitement and suspense.

The sports programme included several activities, sports and marine programmes as well as cultural and recreational competitions.

Dr. Rashad Salem, Director of Al Qasimia University, expressed his happiness with the great cooperation between the Al Hamriya Cultural and Sports Club.

Obaid Al Shamsi, Chairman of Al Hamriya Cultural and Sports Club, said that Al Qasimia University is a unique case with its message, which was set by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The event, Al Shamsi added, is a contribution from the club and an activation of the cooperation agreement signed between the University and the Sharjah Sports Council in all fields.