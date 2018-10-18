Brazil to host Abu Dhabi Grand Slam jiu-jitsu world tour third leg in November

Last season’s Rio de Janeiro leg of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam was attended by more than 16,000 spectators over three days, while over 3000 players participated. Due to the very high demand among players, fans and media – once again the event will be held over three days.

Commenting about the jiu-jitsu world tour, Director of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, Tareq Al Bahri, said, "Brazil is where every player wants to test their skills and improve their experience, as the players here are some of the best in the world. So it is really exciting, not just for us, but for the players, which is the most important thing. Brazil is the largest jiu-jitsu market in the world, and we are very pleased to be going back. We thank the city of Rio and the Brazil Jiu-Jitsu Federation for their support."

The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam is open to all nationalities. Medalists will be listed in the jiu-jitsu world rankings, and cash prizes of more than $120,000 will be awarded to the top athletes in each division. The top three academies will also receive cash prizes, and top ranked competitors will receive prizes at the end of the season, according to the UAEJJF World Ranking.

Medals will be awarded for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each division. Prize money will range from $500 to $2,500 in several categories, including juvenile, adult and masters, from blue, purple, brown and black categories for both men and women.