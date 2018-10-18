Nahyan bin Zayed heads meeting of AFC Asian Cup ‘UAE 2019’

Sheikh Nahyan began the meeting thanking and expressing gratitude to the wise leadership for its pioneering role in sustaining the successes in sports and for the international and continental sports activities and events held in the UAE, which has become an international destination for sports and a platform for the gathering of an elite group of leaders, decision-makers and stars from the international sporting arena.

He praised the level of preparations for the continental championship, under the supervision of the Executive Committee chaired by Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, clarifying that reaching this important stage of readiness to host the continental event in its new edition reflects the extent of the effective organisational plans and the advanced programmes adopted by the Supreme Local Committee to establish the international reputation of the UAE’s stature and its role in achieving the qualitative leap for all the championships and the events it hosts.

Sheikh Nahyan said that the wise leadership’s generous support and great care to supplement the UAE’s sporting journey with more successes and advances will certainly ensure that the country organises a dazzling and exceptional 17th edition of the Asian Cup Championships, thanks to the sterling capabilities and excellent abilities of the Local Committee for organising such events.

He added that the meeting witnessed a demonstration of the group’s work and the grounds on which the championship’s matches will be played.

"We have total trust in the continuing success of the continental event due to the UAE’s capabilities, innovative resources, and creative national manpower, in light of the social interaction with the event which represents an important step to establish the bright image of the UAE, the land of the Founder Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the home of peace and meeting point of cultures from the different continents of the world which are coexisting with love and affection on its soil," Sheikh Nahyan said in conclusion.