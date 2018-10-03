Al Dhaid Club completes its contract with professional players

Sharjah 24: During the meeting held by the Al Dhaid Club with foreign players and the management of the first team, in the presence of His Excellency Salim Mohammed bin Huaiden, Chairman of Al Dhaid Sports and Cultural Club, Al Dhaid Club has completed its contract with professional players for its first football team.
Commenting on the contracts with the players, bin Huaiden expressed his happiness and praised the outstanding achievements of the players, thanking Khorfakkan Club for their cooperation.
The meeting was attended by sport personnel and dignitaries.