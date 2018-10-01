Sharjah Self Defence Sports Club concludes 3rd Judo Festival in Kalba

The event was attended by Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Self Defence Sports Club, Ali Hussain Al Logani , Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ittihad Kalba Club, and several members and dignitaries.

Commenting on the event, Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Owais expressed the Club’s pleasure to cooperate with Ittihad Kalba club, thanking the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ittihad Kalba Club for hosting and supporting the festival's activities. Al Owais has further praised the outstanding talents of the participants.

For his part, Ali Hussain Al Logani praised the outstanding role of the Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Self Defence Sports Club.