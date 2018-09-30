SSC reviews the initiatives of the Big Heart Foundation

This came during the meeting held recently in the Council, in the presence of His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council (SSC), and Maryam Mohammed Al Hammadi, Director of the Big Heart Foundation and a number of members.

The meeting reviewed ways of joint cooperation between the two parties and coordination in several social and sports initiatives for the importance of sport in various humanitarian activities, which is reflected in various aspects of daily life.

His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami praised the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness, and their clear mark in launching many charitable and humanitarian initiatives not only in UAE, but also in all the world.