First round of ‘President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup’ to begin on 29th September

The championship, which will be held at the Al Jazira Club in Abu Dhabi, will see the participation of the UAE’s nationals registered at local clubs, with the aim of encouraging club competition, discover Emirati talents for national teams, highlight their skills, and prepare them for international competitions.

The first round of the championship will witnesses the participation of many competitors, as its registration period began in March and ended on 25th September, which reflects the competitiveness of the participating clubs.

Youssef Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, "Organising the championship and ensuring its future success is part of UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s strategy to encourage the community to adopt jiu-jitsu as a lifestyle for all ages, which reflects the UAE’s stature as a capital of this prestigious international sport."