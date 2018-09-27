NOC reviews preparation of federations participating in Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games

To this effect, a coordinative meeting was held yesterday in the NOC Dubai office in the presence of Ahmed Al Tayeb, Director of Technical and Sports Affairs and a host of representatives of sports federations.

The attendees expressed appreciation of the support of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the NOC, to all sports activities and sportsmen and women taking part in various events at all levels. They said that due to this support, young Emiratis have made their way to the podiums and raised the name of the UAE.

Discussions then focused on the Youth Olympic Games, which witness the participation of 206 countries sending 4000 athletes to compete in 32 sports at four venues namely: the Green Park, Youth Olympic Park, Technopolis Park and Stand Alone Venues.

"Attendees reviewed the latest arrangements relating to the registration of athletes and all members of the participating delegation in this major event. We are pinning high hopes in making a decent show in representing the UAE and have an impact on this great event as our citizens used to," said Al Tayeb.

"Being in this mega event along with the cream of our athletes is a big milestone. It offers a chance to compete, and gain fresh skills and experience, be it in the technical, administrative or organisational aspects.

"Taking part in new ventures is of benefit to all. From one event to another, our athletes will reap the benefits and make successes as they are permanently focused on raising the flag of the nation. Through this event, we hope to be able to clinch medals, and we repose full confidence in our athletes' abilities to achieve good results for themselves and their nation," he added.