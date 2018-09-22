SSDSC successfully pulls down curtain on its 3rd festival

The festival, which saw the attendance of a number of sports officials and figures, was characterised by strong competition highlighted by the large number of martial arts performed by participants.

Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Self-defence Sports Club stressed that the self-defense sport receives the attention and support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and translates his vision of the significance of such sports in enhancing positivity in children.

Al Owais hoped that children would represent the UAE in one of these sports in the 2020 Olympics.

The winners in the various competitions during the festival were honoured before pulling down the curtain on the third edition of the festival.