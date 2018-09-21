SSDSC, SM discuss expanding self-defence sports in public parks

  • Friday 21, September 2018 in 5:51 PM
Sharjah 24: Sharjah Self- Defence Sports Club (SSDSC) proposed expanding a number of self defence sports and holding training sessions at a number of Sharjah parks. This translates the Council’s vision of increasing the number of participants in such sports making sports part of lifestyle for young people, children and future generations.
To achieve the proposal, the SSDSC’s board has met at with Thabet Al Tarifi, Chairman of the Sharjah Municipality (SM) at its headquarters. During the meeting, both sides called uniting efforts to achieve the plan.
 
Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Self Defence Sports Club underscored the role of the Sharjah Municipality in delivering services to the various areas of the emirate and the importance of cooperating with them in the implementation of joint plans aimed at the community, especially in expanding sport and in Sharjah City parks.
 
Al Tarifi expressed his understanding and enthusiasm for the proposed project by SSDSC, especially that the project aspires to target sports talents in the residential areas and save time and effort on the part of parents and encourage the youth to participate in training programmes of the Club.
 
Al-Tarifi explained that the Municipality aspires to join forces with the club to implement this idea because of its positive returns to the society.
 
At the end of the meeting, commemorative shields were exchanged and a joint plan for the implementation of the proposal was put in place.