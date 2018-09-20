Abu Dhabi Ladies Club hosts 'Women Leaders in Sport and Health Forum'

The Forum provided an empowering platform for female leaders in the sport, well-being, education and health sectors to discuss the latest challenges, trends and solutions in the UAE.

Held in partnership with the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, FBMA, and organised by INTERACT, the event’s theme and objective revolved around championing female talent and women-led businesses in the UAE and a plan to encourage young girls and women to be more active. The forum was an exclusive closed-door event with 90 women from a range of related professional sectors in attendance, including young athletes from the UAE who provided their insights.