Abu Dhabi Ladies Club hosts 'Women Leaders in Sport and Health Forum'

  • Thursday 20, September 2018 in 9:17 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Mother of the Nation, the first edition of the Women Leaders in Sport and Health Forum was held this week at the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club.
The Forum provided an empowering platform for female leaders in the sport, well-being, education and health sectors to discuss the latest challenges, trends and solutions in the UAE.
 
Held in partnership with the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, FBMA, and organised by INTERACT, the event’s theme and objective revolved around championing female talent and women-led businesses in the UAE and a plan to encourage young girls and women to be more active. The forum was an exclusive closed-door event with 90 women from a range of related professional sectors in attendance, including young athletes from the UAE who provided their insights. 
 
 
 