Route for inaugural ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon revealed

The two organisations also announced Emporio Armani EA7 as the official technical sponsor and unveiled the prize fund for the race.

The 42.195-kilometre marathon and the 10-kilometre race will both be timed and will see the participation of serious runners from different age groups and skill levels, while the 5-kilometre race and 2.5-kilometre ‘fun run’ will give participants of all ages and abilities the opportunity to get involved in the event.

The organisers also announced the US$379,000 prize fund will be spread across all the race categories, with $100,000 awarded to each of the male and female winners of the full-distance race, $25,000 for the male and female winners coming in second place, $15,000 for the male and female winners in third place. A $3,150 cash prize will also be awarded to the male and female winners of the Push Chair category.

Speaking at ADNOC Headquarters, Aref Al Awani, General-Secretary of the ADSC, said, "Securing our partnership with Emporio Armani EA7 and unveiling the prize fund of the inaugural ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon is a significant milestone in cementing the Marathon as a world-class event and supports the Sports Council’s vision in promoting health and wellness. This event offers a great opportunity for participants to tour Abu Dhabi and see its amazing wonders."

"I would like to express my gratitude to our technical sponsor, Emporio Armani EA7, for supporting this event and working with us, hand-in-hand, to promote this vision in Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a whole," he added.