UK's Doncaster Racecourse to host 7th UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses

A field of eight horses aged four years and above will compete in the 2,000-metre (Group 1) race.

The President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian racing is celebrating the silver jubilee year with 10 races planned across 10 countries with the opening race, held in Egypt on April 14, 2018.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council said the race series had been held for nearly 35 years but it received official status only 25 years ago.

It added that Russia and Saudi Arabia were included in this season’s calendar. Saudi Arabia will have the honour of hosting the concluding race on 7th December, 2018.

Longchamp in France, Den Haag in Holland, Milan in Italy, and Oostende in Belgium, played host to the previous race series.

The 8th, 9th and tenth legs will be held at Casablanca in Morocco (November) and TBC in Saudi Arabia (December) respectively.

The UAE has become a dedicated supporter of its mission to promote the culture and heritage of the Arabian Peninsula, through its prized possession, the purebred Arabian horse.

The Emirates Equestrian Federation launched the President of the UAE Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in 1994, to promote the noble breed globally, which is now growing in popularity and appeal.

The series is promoting the UAE's efforts to build global awareness about the purebred Arabian horse and its significant place in the culture and history of the UAE.

Established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan 15 years ago to promote and celebrate the Arabian horse, especially in Europe and North America, and prove that they can race competitively with thoroughbred horses, the UAE President Cup Series is the first international race series for Arabian horses and remains the premier race for the breed.