‘Mleiha Club’ takes part in chess competition closing ceremony

  • Friday 14, September 2018 in 2:57 PM
  • Musabah Saeed Al Ketbi honours participants
Sharjah 24: Musabah Saeed Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Mleiha Cultural and Sports Club attended the closing ceremony of the chess competition at Mleiha Children Centre and honoured all participants.
Patronised by the Mleiha Club and organised by UAE Chess Federation, the event aims to consolidate cooperation and coordination among public institutions in service of citizens.
 
Hailing the good organisation of the event, Al Ketbi stressed the importance of sports in developing children’s mental and physical capabilities and honing their skills so that they can serve their homeland and safeguard its security and prosperity in translation of the UAE leadership’s wise vision in building generations well equipped in all areas of knowledge.