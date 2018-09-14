‘Mleiha Club’ takes part in chess competition closing ceremony

Patronised by the Mleiha Club and organised by UAE Chess Federation, the event aims to consolidate cooperation and coordination among public institutions in service of citizens.

Hailing the good organisation of the event, Al Ketbi stressed the importance of sports in developing children’s mental and physical capabilities and honing their skills so that they can serve their homeland and safeguard its security and prosperity in translation of the UAE leadership’s wise vision in building generations well equipped in all areas of knowledge.