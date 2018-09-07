Sharjah Self Defence Sports Club, SSC Individual Games promote cooperation

The meeting focused on enhancing the means of communication and presenting visions and ideas on the mechanism of continuing to promote the various self-defence sports across all Sharjah clubs.

Welcoming the delegation, Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Self Defence Sports Club stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation and continuation of uniting efforts to develop self-defence games and increase the number of participants as well as spread them, as important sports, among the members of the community.

Engineer Sulaiman Al Hajri, president of Sharjah Sports Club for Individual Games highlighted the importance of serving the UAE sports through Sharjah Self Defence Sports Club.

Other sports related topics were dealt with during the meeting.