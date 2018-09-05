SSC increases readiness for AFC Asian Cup 2019

Issa Hilal Al Hazami said that the work for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers is proceeding as mandated by Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; under the supervision and support of Sheikh Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Thani, Chairman of Sharjah Group; and a follow-up from Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council.

Al Hazami also added that the Emirate of Sharjah is making a high progress in developing the clubs’ facilities to be at the top of readiness for the upcoming event.

He also praised the efforts of all the sectors to make the event a success.