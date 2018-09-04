Sharjah Self Defense Sports Club discusses the development with Taekwondo coaches

At the beginning of the meeting, Tariq Al Suwaidi conveyed the greetings of the Chairman, Vice Chairman and members of the Board of Directors for Taekwondo coaches and expressed his appreciation to all the coaches of the club, especially Taekwondo, for their efforts in training participants in various stages.

He pointed out that the meeting aims to continue achieving the outstanding results of Taekwondo players, and discuss the plans for the development of sport and turnout, as well as various participations during the current sports season.