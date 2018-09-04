Sharjah Self Defense Sports Club discusses the development with Taekwondo coaches

  • Tuesday 04, September 2018 in 3:02 PM
Sharjah24: Within the framework of the ongoing programs of meetings held by the members of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Self Defense Sports Club with the various coaches of the club, and to complement the programs monitoring games and action plans of development, Tariq Al Suwaidi, board member and Taekwondo and judo sports supervisor, held a meeting with Taekwondo coaches on Monday evening.
At the beginning of the meeting, Tariq Al Suwaidi conveyed the greetings of the Chairman, Vice Chairman and members of the Board of Directors for Taekwondo coaches and expressed his appreciation to all the coaches of the club, especially Taekwondo, for their efforts in training participants in various stages.
 
He pointed out that the meeting aims to continue achieving the outstanding results of Taekwondo players, and discuss the plans for the development of sport and turnout, as well as various participations during the current sports season.