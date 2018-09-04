Sharjah beats Egypt in Handball Championship

First match: Bahrain and Smouha of Egypt

After the good performance by Al Ahli of Bahrain in the first half, but in the second half, Smouha of Egypt stole the show and won 31 points to 23.

After the match, Mohammed Obaid Al Hossan, Board Member of the Sharjah Sports Club, Head of group Games Department, honoured the best player, which was selected for Al Ahli team player, Mohammed Jassim No. 10 and was given a financial reward from Al Shaab Village.

Second match: Sharjah and Al Ahly of Egypt

In the second match between Sharjah and Al Ahly of Egypt, Al Ahly team seized the opportunity and won in the first half 11 to 10.

Moreover, in the second half of the match, a remarkable performance by the Sharjah players that ended the match with a victory of 24 to 23.

After the match, Saeed Matar, Board Member of the Sharjah Club, Deputy Chairman of the Group Games Department, honoured the best player, which was selected for the Sharjah Club player, Ali Zain No. 90 and was given a financial reward from Al Shaab Village.