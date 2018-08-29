SSC honours its employees on Emirati Women's Day

Commenting on the occasion, His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, NAMA, for supporting Emirati women, granted them all possible opportunities to develop their capabilities, where they believed that women’s role is not less important than that of men in all walks of life.

For their part, the female employees expressed their thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council, and His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami for their unlimited support.