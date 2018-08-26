UAE top Jiu-Jitsu medals table in Asian Games

The national team was about to earn one more gold medal on Sunday but for the last-minute injury of Khalfan Belhoul ahead of the 85kg final which was won by Jordan's Heidar Al Rasheed after the forced withdrawal of the UAE player who sufficed with the silver medal.

Yousof Al Batran, member of the UAE Jiu Jitsu Federation, dedicated the achievements made by the national team to the country's wise leadership, attributing the impressive Jiu-Jitsu successes to the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

In the meantime, Olympic Council of Asia director of the Asian Games, Haider Farman, pointed to the possibility of adding more weights to jiu-jitsu during the 2022 Asian Games in China's Hangzhou.

UAE Jiu-Jitsu squad consist of the following players: Men: Hamad Nawad and Khalid Al Balushi (56kg), Omar Al Fadhli and Saeed Al Mazroui (62kg), Taleb Al Kirbi and Humaid Al Kaabi (69kg), Mohammed Al Qubaisi and Saud Al Hammadi (70kg), Khalfan Belhol and Mohammad Haitham Radhi (85kg), Faisal Al Ketbi and Zayed Al Kaabi (94kg); Women: Wadima Al Yafei and Mahra Al Hanaei (49kg), Bashayer Al Matrooshi and Hessa Al Shamsi (62kg).